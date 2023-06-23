Mom of boy struck by moped in East Harlem wants park rules changed after 14-year-old suspect's arrest

NEW YORK -- A mother whose 6-year-old son was badly injured in an East Harlem moped crash spoke exclusively with CBS2 on Friday after the 14-year-old suspect was arrested.

Six-year-old Henry Diaz Marin's parents are happy their son is out of the hospital and the suspected moped driver is under arrest. But his mom, Nereida Diaz Marin, hopes the ordeal will bring about change.

The teenager, whose identity was not released by police, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury after he allegedly mowed down the boy in Thomas Jefferson Park on Father's Day.

"He has to pay for what he did," said Diaz Marin. "At times I want him to be in jail because of what he did, and at times I just feel bad for him because I'm a mom ... But he did what he did, and I think he deserves it."

Diaz Marin got a call about the arrest on Thursday, the same day her son was released from the hospital. She said the swelling in her son's head and upper body went down and he just needs rest.

Diaz Marin's son was walking on the park sidewalk when he was struck from behind by the moped, she said. She hopes the suspect learns his lesson.

"He has to think clearly that he's in the park and he shouldn't be riding those type of things there because of the kids," said Diaz Marin.

In June, New York City announced a pilot program allowing e-bikes and scooters on park drives and greenways, but not on pedestrian paths. It does not allow heavier mopeds, like the one suspected in the East Harlem accident.

Diaz Marin doesn't want to see any electric mobility in city parks.

"They shouldn't be in the park. There's people, there's animals, there's kids. Those type of things could hurt them," said Diaz Marin.

A court date for the suspect was not announced.