6-year-old critically injured in hit-and-run in East Harlem, police say

NEW YORK -- A hit-and-run in East Harlem left a child in critical condition Sunday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Thomas Jefferson Park on First Avenue.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was struck by a two-wheeled vehicle. It's unclear at this time what that vehicle was -- a moped, scooter, a bike.

The boy was taken to Harlem Hospital with severe head trauma, according to police.

Police say whoever struck the child fled the scene.

"I just seen them trying to put him inside the ambulance. I got here at the last minute," witness Trisha Nicholson said. "It was sad because the parents was going crazy ... They were crying because it's a little baby."

Nicholson, a mother of nine, says she sees bicycles and other motorized bikes and scooters at the park and thinks they shouldn't be allowed on park grounds.

At this time, there's no description of a suspect police are looking for. Police are still actively investigating.