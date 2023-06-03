4 hurt in East Harlem high-rise fire

NEW YORK -- Flames could be seen shooting out of an apartment window after a high-rise fire in East Harlem on Friday.

It was reported just before 8 p.m. on First Avenue and East 120th Street.

Investigators say the fire started on the top floor of the 12-story building.

Four people reportedly suffered minor injuries, but only three were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.