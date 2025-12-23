Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed, 4 others hurt when garbage truck hits building in East Harlem

A woman was killed when a garbage truck struck a building in East Harlem Tuesday morning. 

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. at 101st Street near First Avenue. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were hospitalized with minor injuries. 

Police said the garbage truck hit a parked Kia, pushing the Kia into a scaffolding outside the building. The scaffolding collapsed, killing a woman standing beneath it. 

The truck's driver and passenger were hospitalized. 

So far it's not clear what led up to the crash. 

The Department of Buildings responded to the scene to check the building's structural integrity after it was struck by the garbage truck. 

