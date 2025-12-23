Light snow settles in across NYC and Tri-State Area Tuesday

It's a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday as light snow settles in this morning across the Tri-State Area.

New Yorkers woke up to find some snowflakes falling. New York City's Department of Sanitation issued a Winter Operations Advisory through 1 p.m. Salt spreaders were treating streets, but snow plows were not expected to be activated, since less than 2 inches is expected to accumulate.

The light snow will mix and change to rain closer to midday for areas south and east of New York City, though it will likely remain snow in parts of our north and west of the city.

The snow will gradually ends across the area Tuesday afternoon. It's not expected to bring us much snow. A trace to an inch will fall in New York City, up to two inches in areas north and west, with up to four inches possible further to the north and west.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 30s.

For Christmas Eve, it'll be a dry mix of sun and clouds and breezy, with highs in the low 40s. Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 40s.