East Harlem neighborhood mourns 75-year-old woman killed in garbage truck chain-reaction crash

An East Harlem community came together on Christmas Eve to remember a woman killed early Tuesday morning in a chain-reaction garbage truck crash involving fallen scaffolding.

Candles were glowing outside the Metro North Plaza Houses on East 101st Street for the person who died, identified as 75-year-old Li Liang.

The latest on the deadly crash

Police said a garbage truck traveling north on First Avenue collided with a double-parked BMW and then a double-parked Kia Forte. The NYPD said the Kia became stuck to the front of the truck and both vehicles then struck a series of parked vehicles before eventually mounting the sidewalk on East 101st Street and striking Liang, as well as the scaffolding.

Neighbors said Liang was collecting bottles outside when she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Building superintendent Vincent Medina pointed out what used to be Liang's cart. He said he was told she died shortly after the impact. He then ran to get her husband.

"He looked at the two shoes the was seen on the floor, he said, 'That's [my] wife, wife,'" Medina said.

A spokesperson for Classic Recycling, the company that operates the truck, said it is "continuing to gather information about this tragic accident." The spokesperson added the truck driver and his assistant have been discharged from the hospital.

Police said one other pedestrian suffered minor injuries, adding there have been no arrests and the investigating is ongoing.

Tragedy hits East Harlem neighborhood hard

Neighbors were stunned by Liang's death. They said she and her husband were a big part of the community.

"This is where she resided and it's a loss for us," Renee Tindal said. "We're used to seeing her every day, all the time. Her and her husband always together all the time in and out, in and out."

Tindal said she was one of the first people Liang's husband saw after she died.

"He came to me and I had to comfort him because, you know, I wouldn't want that to happen to no one," Tindal said. "He showed me the bottles. He was like, 'That's me,' and I was like, 'I know,' and I gave him a hug and I tell him I'm sorry. I can't speak their language, but I know that he knows that I can do all I can. That was it."

Medina said Liang's death was bad enough, but coupled with the holiday season it was a real jolt to the neighborhood.

"Even though they got different religion beliefs, it's still Christmas tomorrow, and it's sad to see somebody get life lost like that that fast in an instant," Medina said. "I know the daughter is not taking it too good."

"It's a hurting feeling [to] know that your mom is gone. I really felt bad about that," Tindal added.