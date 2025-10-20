Earthquake confirmed in Hunterdon County, New Jersey

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a small earthquake struck New Jersey on Monday.

A 1.6 magnitude quake was recorded at around 2:46 p.m. northeast of Califon in Hunterdon County, the USGS said.

It was felt by at least eight people, according to the federal agency.

This latest earthquake follows a pair of more powerful ones that shook the Garden State in August. A 2.7 magnitude quake rattled Hillsdale on Aug. 5, days after a 3.0 magnitude quake struck Bergen County's Hasbrouck Heights.

All three recent earthquakes are considered weak on the 1-9 Richter Scale, where 9 is the strongest.

While New Jersey is not a hotbed for seismic activity, like California or Japan, an active fault line runs through the north central part of the state. The Ramapo Fault produces several, usually small, earthquakes every year. Many go unnoticed outside their epicenters.

On April 4, 2024, some 42 million people up and down the East Coast felt a 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Tewksbury, New Jersey. The second-strongest earthquake in state history set off hundreds of aftershocks for weeks, including a 3.7 quake hours later.

The strongest earthquake ever recorded in New Jersey occurred on Nov. 29, 1783 and registered at 5.3.

