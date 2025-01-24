Earthquake hits near Paramus in Bergen County, New Jersey today

PARAMUS, N.J. -- An earthquake was reported Friday near Paramus in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Initial reports from the U.S. Geological Survey indicate a 2.4 magnitude quake hit shortly before 1:30 p.m. The USGS reporting tool shows people experienced "light" to "moderate" effects.

Glen Rock Police and the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management confirmed they are looking into reports of an earthquake.

"Please call 9-1-1 to report emergencies only. No reports of serious damage have been reported at this time. We will continue to monitor this situation and issue further alerts as warranted," Bergen County officials said on social media.

Flashback to last major earthquake around NYC area

The last major earthquake to hit the area was a 4.8 magnitude quake centered in Readington Township, New Jersey last April.

That was the strongest earthquake to hit the East Coast in 100 years, and it was felt across the entire Northeast, even shaking buildings in New York City.

It was followed by a smaller 3.8 magnitude quake in Gladstone, New Jersey and several weeks of aftershocks.

Paramus is located in Bergen County, New Jersey, less than 20 miles away from Manhattan.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.