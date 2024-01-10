Drivers rescued from rising floodwaters on Bronx River Parkway in Westchester County

First responders rescue drivers from flooded Bronx River Parkway

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. -- First responders had to rescue drivers from cars that became stranded in floodwaters overnight in Westchester County, New York.

CBS New York's Christina Fan reports from Bronxville, where the Bronx River breached its banks and flooded nearby roadways.

Firefighters said drivers were caught off guard Tuesday night when the Bronx River Parkway started to flood. They had to deploy their scuba team, along with a boat, to rescue people.

Flooding is a recurring problem in the area whenever there's a big storm, and this was no exception.

The Department of Public Works rushed to place barricades in front of the on-ramps, including along Paxton Avenue in Bronxville.

Officials said the flooding affected the stretch of roadway from the Sprainbrook Parkway to the Cross County Parkway.

As Fan reports, the water is starting to subside, but very gradually. Drivers should plan to use alternate routes for the Wednesday morning commute.

