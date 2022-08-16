Dr. Ricardo Cruciani found dead at Rikers Island, attorney says

Another inmate dies in custody at Rikers Island

NEW YORK - The attorney for a convicted sexual predator is calling for an investigation after his client died by apparent suicide while in custody at Rikers Island.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was found dead Monday morning.

The 68-year-old neurologist was convicted earlier this month of predatory sexual assault for raping patients in 2012.

Cruciani's family says the court order the Department of Correction to place him in protective custody and under suicide watch.

At least 11 detainees have died while in custody at Rikers Island this year.