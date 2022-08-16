Watch CBS News
Local News

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani found dead at Rikers Island, attorney says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Another inmate dies in custody at Rikers Island
Another inmate dies in custody at Rikers Island 00:30

NEW YORK - The attorney for a convicted sexual predator is calling for an investigation after his client died by apparent suicide while in custody at Rikers Island

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was found dead Monday morning. 

The 68-year-old neurologist was convicted earlier this month of predatory sexual assault for raping patients in 2012

Cruciani's family says the court order the Department of Correction to place him in protective custody and under suicide watch. 

At least 11 detainees have died while in custody at Rikers Island this year.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 5:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.