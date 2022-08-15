Watch CBS News

Another inmate dies in custody at Rikers Island

An attorney identifies the man as Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, a 68-year-old neurologist convicted of predatory sexual assault. Cruciani's family says the court ordered him to be placed in protective custody and under suicide watch.
