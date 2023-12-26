Dozens of new property violations found at buildings connected to owners, managers of Bronx building that partially collapsed

New violations at other buildings linked to owners, managers of Bronx collapse

NEW YORK - Our CBS New York Investigative Team has learned the city found dozens of new property violations at buildings connected to the same owners and managers of the Bronx building that partially collapsed earlier this month.

The city says these buildings they inspected after the collapse are structurally stable right now. But at some of the properties, they did warn if the problems aren't fixed, that could change.

"Severe state of disrepair" and "decaying mortar... that can lead to a structural instability and potential collapse" are just some of the concerns a city inspector marked this month at a building near East 153rd and Gerard Avenue in the Bronx.

An inspector noted similar concerns and that same warning a day earlier at a property near East 146th and College Avenue.

"We've seen cracks outside of the building as well as inside," tenant Olga Perez said.

Both of these properties are owned by separate LLCs that list the same head officer as the building that partially collapsed: Yonah Roth. The LLCs all list the same mailing address in Brooklyn, as does the owner of a building at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

CBS New York investigated that property two days after the partial collapse and found a hole in a bedroom ceiling and cracks in the buildings hallways. One day after our investigation, inspectors issued a violation for those cracks. The Buildings Department confirms the property is connected to the same group of landlords and managers.

It's a concerning connection for the tenants on East 146th, like Olga Perez.

"If anything happens to us, that's negligence on their part," Perez said. "There's so many issues that I've noticed over the past few years, like the floor. The ceiling is peeling."

At Croes Avenue and Westchester, crews are repairing the façade after inspectors found part of it was a hazard to the public. Again, ownership records showed an LLC with the same mailing address as the other properties. The city said residents should stay off their balconies until the repairs are done.

We've tried to reach anyone connected to these properties to ask them about these violations. One landlord said he was busy and would call us back, but we're still waiting.

A new law, the LLC Transparency Act, was signed late last week and it would make it easier to find out who exactly owns and benefits from these buildings.