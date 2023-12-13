Exclusive: CBS New York confronts landlord of partially collapsed Bronx building

NEW YORK -- Two days after a corner section of a Bronx apartment building crumbled, CBS New York's Ali Bauman confronted the landlord.

He dodged our questions about why he did not make the essential structural repairs to the building, which had over 100 violations from city agencies, before the collapse even happened.

Residents waited outside the building for hours Wednesday. Some were told by the building's super they would be allowed inside to gather documents, clothing, baby formula and other essentials.

The landlord, who identified himself as David, was inside with the Buildings Department on Wednesday and came out to find dozens of angry tenants.

When we asked about the disrepair he let the apartments fall into, he ran away.

"What do you say to the residents here whose homes are destroyed?" Bauman asked.

"Thank God everyone is safe, and hopefully everybody except for that six apartments will be restored as soon as possible," David said.

"Why weren't repairs being made? There were over 100 violations," Bauman asked.

David did not answer the question and walked away.

"Who was in charge of making these repairs here?" Bauman asked.

David again walked away, then said, "You don't belong over here."

Residents have now been told they will not be allowed inside the building Wednesday night after all. The Buildings Department told us the partial demolition of the collapsed corner of the building is expected to start as early as Thursday morning.