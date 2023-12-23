Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill granting government access to previously hidden LLC records

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Saturday that was intended to make it easier to find out who owns a building in New York state.

Many companies are registered to Limited Liability Corporations, and shell companies.

The sponsors of the bill Hochul signed released a statement however critiquing the elimination of a key part of the bill - the creation of a public database that would've listed the names of those who benefit from those LLCs.

In a joint statement, Assemblymember Emily Gallagher and Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said the bill Hochul signed accomplished two of their three goals, namely bringing LLC shell companies to the fore as a top policy concern and providing local and state governments access to previously hidden records, enabling them to better enforce laws and codes.

The third goal - creation of a public database - wasn't included.

"Unfortunately, this law does not create the publicly available database that we fought for and that the Legislature passed with significant majorities. Disclosure to state and local governments is an important first step but it is not transparency. Tenants deserve to know who they pay rent to, and employees should know who owns the companies mistreating them. That fight is not over," they wrote.

Earlier this week, CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas looked into what the new law could've meant for New Yorkers and how it tied into the partial building collapse in the Bronx.

Records for that Bronx building from the city's housing preservation department listed one name as the head officer of the LLC that owns the building. Department of Buildings records from the last few years listed two other names as owners.

"Right now, there's no way to know who owns an LLC. So if there's any issues with that business, it's very difficult to hold that actually business accountable," Gallagher told McNicholas.

The Real Estate Board of New York opposed the creation of the database, saying it "would create privacy and identity theft risks for New Yorkers and risks weakening New York's economy."

Here's Assemblymenber Emily Gallagher and Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal's full statement:

When we introduced the LLC Transparency Act (S995B/A3484A) in March 2022, our goals were threefold: 1) to raise the issue of anonymous, unaccountable shell companies as a top policy concern in New York, 2) to provide local and state government access to previously hidden ownership information so they could effectively enforce laws and codes, and 3) to create a public database to hold accountable secretive companies exploiting tenants and workers.

With the Governor's signature today, we have achieved two of these objectives.

For the first time, state agencies and local governments will know who owns anonymous LLCs operating in New York and be able to hold them accountable for violations of the law. Landlords who refuse to properly maintain their buildings, companies stealing wages from workers or abusing the environment, and sanctioned oligarchs buying up Manhattan real estate are now on notice. Today's agreement also creates new state authority to pursue and penalize LLCs who refuse to disclose their true owner. New York joins the international community and now leads among the states in tackling the rise of secretive shell companies as a serious policy concern with consequences for tenants, workers, government, and business.

Unfortunately, this law does not create the publicly available database that we fought for and that the Legislature passed with significant majorities. Disclosure to state and local governments is an important first step but it is not transparency. Tenants deserve to know who they pay rent to, and employees should know who owns the companies mistreating them. That fight is not over.