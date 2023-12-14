Bronx partially-collapsed building demolition continues as tenants run out of time to find new housing

NEW YORK -- Demolition work is being done Thursday on the Bronx building that partially collapsed Monday, as temporary housing vouchers for more than 170 of the building's tenants are set to expire Friday.

A yellow demolition vehicle got to work while onlookers watched from the corner of West Burnside Avenue and Phelan Place in Morris Heights.

In a calculated and meticulous effort, crews started tearing down some of the hanging floor structures of the more than 100-year-old building.

One man told us his 6th-floor apartment was exposed in the partial collapse. His bed and other furniture could be seen from blocks away. He fears for the safety of his two cats after he was unable to rescue them before the Department of Buildings stopped letting residents go inside.

Wednesday, the building's landlord dodged our questions about the hundreds of open violations and crumbling conditions as the city's investigation continues.

"What do you say to the residents here whose homes are destroyed?" CBS New York's Ali Bauman asked.

"Thank God everyone is safe, and hopefully everybody except for that six apartments will be restored as soon as possible," the landlord said.

"Why weren't repairs being made? There were over 100 violations," Bauman asked. "Who was in charge of making these repairs here?"

"You don't belong over here," the landlord said before walking away.

The interaction happened as dozens of frustrated tenants waited in the cold to get answers about when they could retrieve their belongings.

"It's their fault that now we don't have a place safe to be on Christmas," said tenant Rosa Diaz.

"I am angry. Imagine. We don't pay $100, we don't pay $10 of rent. The rent over here is mostly like $2,000 and up," said Diana Martinez.

The Department of Buildings said it was hopeful tenants could start retrieving their belongings Thursday afternoon.

The tenants have until Friday to stay with the Red Cross. One man said they're being told to enroll in the city's shelter system after that.

We're told crews will be working all day to tear down part of the building.