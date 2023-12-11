Building partially collapses in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a partial building collapse in the Bronx.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at a six-story building on West Burnside Avenue in Phelan Place.

The corner of the building at 172 West Burnside Avenue collapsed on Dec. 11, 2023. CBS2

The FDNY said there have been no reports of injuries thus far but they are continuing to search the area.

All utilities have been shut off at the building, which is located at 172 West Burnside Avenue in Morris Heights.

The corner of a building 172 West Burnside Avenue collapsed on Dec. 11, 2023. Citizen.com

The majority of the building is still standing. The corner of the building collapsed, all the way from the roof down to the street. Several rooms within the building are now exposed to the street.

The base of the building has a sidewalk shed on it. The shed is now partially surrounded by an extensive pile of rubble.

Numerous emergency responders are on the scene.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.