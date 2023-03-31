NYPD preparing for potential unrest following indictment of former president Donald Trump

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is mobilizing and preparing for any potential unrest following the indictment of former president Donald Trump.

The grand jury voted to indict Trump on criminal charges Thursday afternoon. We don't know the exact charges yet, but the case is focused on an alleged hush money payment during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

READ MORE: Trump indicted in Manhattan, becoming first ex-president charged with a crime

Even though we're told the NYPD was not given advance warning of Thursday's grand jury vote, we know the department has been working with federal law enforcement for weeks now to prepare for the possibility of Trump's indictment.

All officers have been ordered to be in full uniform Friday, even undercover cops, and be ready to be deployed.

At this hour, police say there are no credible threats, but the department is ready to respond to any protests and counter-protests.

READ MORE: What happens now that Trump has been indicted?

In a statement, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams said:

"The mayor is in constant contact with Commissioner Sewell about all public safety issues affecting the city. The NYPD continues to monitor all activity and there are no credible threats to the city at this time. The NYPD always remains prepared to respond to events happening on the ground and keep New Yorkers safe."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the NYPD said:

"The NYPD continues to work with our federal, state and local partners to keep New Yorkers safe. While you will see an increased uniformed presence throughout the five boroughs, there are currently no credible threats to New York City. The department remains ready and available to respond to protest and counter protests and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights. We will never tolerate violence or property damage. As a general reminder, firearm permit holders may not carry firearms at First Amendment gatherings, courthouses, government buildings, and other legally-designated sensitive locations, as this is unlawful under New York State Law, except for certain law enforcement personnel. There are millions of sets of eyes and ears in New York City. If you see something, say something by calling 9-1-1 or 1-888-NYC-SAFE."

The streets around Trump Tower in Midtown were open Thursday night, but officers were surrounding the building and barricades were in place.

READ MORE: Will Donald Trump be fingerprinted after being indicted? Trump is expected to turn himself in next week

So far, there have not been any protesters or counter protesters.