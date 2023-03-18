Watch CBS News
Former President Donald Trump says he will be arrested Tuesday in Manhattan district attorney's investigation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Trump says he will be arrested Tuesday
Trump says he will be arrested Tuesday 00:48

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump says he will be arrested Tuesday. 

He announced the news on the social media platform Truth Social. The pending indictments stem from the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into alleged hush money payments from Trump to women who say they had sexual encounters with the former president. 

In Trump's post, he urges supporters to protest and "take our nation back."

Trump's attorney told CBS News his post was based off media leaks and speculation, not direct communication from the DA's office. However, Trump's legal team previously said they would follow normal procedure and the former president plans to surrender to the changes if and when they come. 

A grand jury is wrapping up testimony in Manhattan Criminal Court after hearing from witnesses, including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Cohen testified Trump orchestrated hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Law enforcement officials said preparations are underway for the possibility Trump could be indicted on criminal charges next week.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 8:06 PM

