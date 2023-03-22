New legislation proposes renaming Donald J. Trump State Park in Westchester, Putnam counties

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- Legislation introduced Wednesday proposes renaming Donald J. Trump State Park.

Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg and state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal say that the park's association with the former president is contributing to its neglect and sparse visitation.

In the bill's memo, legislators argued New York state has always been known for welcoming and embracing people of all cultures and backgrounds, which is a quality they do not believe is something the former president represents.

The state park is a 436-acre site that straddles Westchester and Putnam counties.