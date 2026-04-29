DOJ sues New Jersey, Gov. Mikie Sherrill over ICE agent mask ban

The United States Department of Justice is suing New Jersey and Gov. Mikie Sherrill over recent legislation limiting the power of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the Garden State.

In March, Sherrill signed three bills, including the Law Enforcement Officer Protection Act, which bans law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, from wearing masks in New Jersey.

The DOJ filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the state, the governor and State Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, calling the law an "unconstitutional attempt to regulate federal law enforcement officers."

In a statement, the DOJ claimed the law "threatens the safety of federal officers who have faced an unprecedent wave of harassment, doxing, and even violence."

Davenport responded to the lawsuit, saying in a statement:

"The New Jersey Law Enforcement Officer Protection Act protects both law enforcement and the public by limiting the use of masking while including careful exceptions to protect law enforcement safety and operational needs. To this day, the Federal Government still cannot explain when its officials need to mask or forgo identification in violation of this law, or why they actually need to do so, particularly given the serious safety concerns inherent in anonymized policing. New Jersey responded thoughtfully and carefully to these profound public safety concerns, and we look forward to responding in court. The Federal Government's contrary approach will only undermine public trust and accountability, and make it easier for criminals to impersonate our officers."

When asked for a response, the governor's office referred CBS News New York to the attorney general's statement.

The DOJ said multiple lawsuits are being filed across the country in response to state policies regarding federal law enforcement.

Sherrill also signed a law codifying the Immigration Trust Directive, which limits state and local police from cooperating with federal law enforcement, and another law preventing state agencies from sharing an individual's immigration status with federal authorities without a judicial warrant.