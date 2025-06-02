Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino honored by Yonkers, N.Y. with street renaming

Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino was honored Monday by the City of Yonkers.

Gualdino was killed in the line of duty by an unlicensed teen at the wheel of a speeding sportscar in December 2022.

Now, Yonkers is keeping its promise to never forget his service by renaming Rose Hill Terrace, the street where he lived for so many years, Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino Way.

"I could never have imagined this honor for Frank, and I'm sure he couldn't either, but I know he would love it, and that makes me happy," Lisa Gualdino, his widow, said.

"It's where he played with his friends, spent time with his family, and dreamed the dreams that would one day lead him to serve this very community with courage and heart," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said.

Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino died when an unlicensed teen crashed a sports car into his police cruiser in Yonkers, New York on Dec. 1, 2022. Gualdino Family

"It makes such a difference"

Gualdino was planning his retirement when he was killed in the line of duty. He was taken away just as his family was looking forward to having more time with him.

Yonkers Police lived up to their promise to honor Gualdino's 24 years of service and to be there for his family, Lisa Gualdino said.

"The level of support, they're here for us no matter what we need, anytime, for anything. And to know that, it makes such a difference in my life and my children's life. I'm just so grateful for it," she said.

Of the many tributes to Gualdino, his family says renaming the street for him is truly special.

"I just felt his love for not only his family, but the street and community," daughter Emily Gualdino said.

His name is now enshrined on Rose Hill Terrace, with his memory in the hearts of a grateful community.