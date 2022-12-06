Wake to be held Tuesday for Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A wake will be held Tuesday for a Yonkers police sergeant who was killed in a crash last week.

Sgt. Frank Gualdino was a 53-year-old veteran member of the force.

He died last week after police say an unlicensed teenager crashed into his squad car.

Tuesday's wake will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Whalen and Ball Funeral Home.

His funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers.