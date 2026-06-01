Anti-ICE protests continue at Delaney Hall after first night of curfew

Monday has been largely calm thus far outside Delaney Hall in Newark after chaos unfolded Sunday night, resulting in dozens of arrests.

Protest groups claim that detainees are still being held at the Essex County jail, which is next door to Delaney Hall, and have not been booked, processed or allowed a phone call or legal representation since Sunday night.

CBS News New York has reached out to New Jersey State Police about that claim and we are waiting to hear back.

What happened during the first night of curfew

There were about a dozen demonstrators in the protest zone Monday during the day, hours after state police dispersed crowds for a new 9 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew put in place by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. The Department of Homeland Security and state police haven't yet confirmed how many people were arrested Sunday, but the group Climate Revolution Action Network, also known as CRAN, says 47 people were arrested, including two of its leaders.

"This is a reprehensible use of state resources and a huge distraction from what's happening inside Delaney Hall," CRAN said in a statement. "We should be working together to meet the demands of the hunger strikers."

Gaby Soto said her husband, Martin, was participating in the hunger strike until U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement moved him last week.

"They teargassed everyone in the facility. Unit two have been on lock down. They have not been given food," Soto said.

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes"

DHS has repeatedly denied conditions inside Delaney Hall are substandard, and says detainees are provided three meals a day, clean water, clothing and bedding.

The White House posted on social media Monday, saying in part "ICE operations will NOT be deterred. Riot, obstruct, or assault an officer and you will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Charlotte Kreutz said she's been helping families of detainees for months in a hospitality tent outside.

"I just want to be here if they finally let us in so that we can visit the people in Delaney Hall. Only three people got in on Sunday, three family members, and there's, you know, hundreds of people in here that aren't able to talk to anybody," Kreutz said.