Sherrill says DHS to restore Delaney Hall family visitation amid protests, warns outside agitators to stay home

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill says the Department of Homeland Security agreed to restore family visitation at Delaney Hall, the ICE detention center where people have been protesting for more than a week.

Visitation had been suspended at the Newark immigration detention facility amid protests claiming detainees are not getting proper food and medical care, allegations that DHS denies.

Sherrill said limited visitation resumes at noon Sunday, with regular visitation hours starting Monday.

"Law enforcement will help escort families into the facility. It is critical that outside actors allow this to happen safely," the governor wrote in a post on X.

Sherrill's announcement came hours after tension boiled over Saturday for a second straight night, as New Jersey State Police shot multiple rounds of tear gas into the crowd of protesters.

"To the people coming from out of state to create chaos and dangerous situations, you should not be here. You are not helping the people detained at Delaney Hall, you're not helping detainee families, and you're certainly not keeping New Jersey safe," she said at a news conference following Friday night's protests.

Police try to hold the line as protesters push the fences outside the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Andres Kudacki

In response to the latest unrest, Newark's mayor enacted a 9 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew going forward in the area of Delaney Hall.

"Masked individuals at Delaney Hall attacked the barrier in the protected protest area and began aggressive and dangerous actions against Newark and New Jersey State Police (NJSP), including throwing projectiles, utilizing the barriers as weapons, and lighting tires on fire in the street. These actions put both peaceful protestors and law enforcement in danger. The police were not in protective gear; they had been on location since early in the morning ensuring protestors and counter protestors had areas to exercise their rights safely. As these dangerous actions took place, additional support was needed to protect civilians and law enforcement," the governor said.

Sherrill continued her call for peaceful demonstrations and urged outside agitators to stay home.

"I do not know why these individuals attacked or what they wanted to accomplish, but I refuse to let these dangerous actions detract from New Jersey's dedication to ensuring public safety, keeping people safe from ICE, and that the people detained inside Delaney Hall are treated with dignity," her statement continued.

DHS has said detainees are getting three meals a day and access to comprehensive medical care, and denied claims of a hunger strike inside Delaney Hall.