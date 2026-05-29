Protesters gather again outside Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark after night of clashes

Protesters continued to gather Friday outside Delaney Hall after days of sometimes violent clashes with federal ICE officers.

Some who gathered Friday morning were carrying gas masks. A large tent was set up nearby with supplies including eye solution and paper towels.

This follows another tense standoff between ICE agents and demonstrators overnight.

"Law and order will prevail"

"On the evening of May 28th, approximately 100 anti-ICE rioters gathered around the Delaney Hall ICE facility. Rioters bit, kicked, and punched law enforcement officers. Governor Sherrill refused to allow state police to assist our officers. Assaulting and obstructing [ICE] law enforcement is a crime and felony. Throughout the night, nine rioters were arrested. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Law and order will prevail," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin wrote on social media.

New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive restricts officers from enforcing federal immigration laws or assisting ICE agents.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers have come by the immigration detention facility throughout the week. They, along with family members of detainees, say conditions are not good inside, and that detainees are not getting proper food or medical attention.

"What do we stand for?"

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso visited the facility Friday.

"These are folks that are really struggling in a detention center that does not meet American values and standards. And this is happening in the 250th anniversary of America, and what our principals are, what do we stand for? And this is completely unacceptable," Reynoso said.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport sent out a statement Thursday warning protesters to follow the law.

Mullin said New Jersey health inspectors were allowed inside the facility Thursday, and the detainees are getting three meals a day and have access to everything they need, including medical care. However, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Thursday her inspectors were not being allowed in.

We still don't know what those inspectors Mullin referred to found inside the facility.

Meanwhile, pro-ICE demonstrators are planning to hold a rally at Delaney Hall Saturday morning, we're told.