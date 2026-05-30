Delaney Hall protests continue Saturday as ICE supporters, opponents hold dueling rallies

Protests outside Delaney Hall, a federal immigration detention center in New Jersey, are continuing Saturday after tensions rose Friday between anti-ICE demonstrators and police in riot gear.

New barriers was installed around the ICE facility in Newark this morning before dueling rallies got started between ICE supporters and opponents, who first launched protests alleging horrible conditions inside Delaney Hall over a week ago.

Republican leaders announced Saturday's rally in support of ICE and opponents planned counter-protests.

Democratic lawmakers have been joining demonstrations claiming detainees are not getting proper food or medical care, which the Department of Homeland Security denies. The protests have led to some violent clashes with ICE officers, who have deployed pepper spray to disburse the crowds.

What happened outside Delaney Hall

New Jersey State Police in full riot gear clashed with protesters who were equipped with gas masks and goggles late Friday night. The protesters were given 15 minutes to leave the protest zone established outside Delaney Hall or risk arrest.

At least three people were seen getting detained.

New Jersey state police push back pro-immigrant activists protesting outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said it was necessary for state police to step in after she previously called on ICE and the protesters to de-escalate the situation and "lower the temperature now."

"My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe – and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety. We know that lives would be at risk were that to happen. And I will not accept that risk. That is why last night, the New Jersey State Police Public Safety Response Team acted to secure the area outside of Delaney Hall. This was absolutely necessary to protect public safety, and avoid escalation from ICE. As Americans, we have a right to protest — and we will continue to ensure New Jersey residents can peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights," Sherrill said Saturday in a statement.

"Today and going forward, I urge everyone who is protesting to do so peacefully in the safe areas, and work together to bring the temperature down. We need to focus on advocating for better conditions for the detainees, for their families, and ultimately, for the closure of Delaney Hall," the governor's statement continued.

Hunger strike allegations

Organized protest groups claim Delaney Hall detainees are on hunger and labor strikes due to poor conditions and treatment inside the ICE facility.

Homeland Security denies those allegations and claims detainees are getting three meals a day and access to comprehensive medical care.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said health inspectors were allowed inside the facility on Thursday, but details on what they found were not released. Gov. Sherrill said inspectors sent by her office were not allowed inside.