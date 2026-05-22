Family members of ICE detainees at Delaney Hall in Newark call for release of "innocent people"

A group of protesters gathered Friday at Newark's Delaney Hall, saying their loved ones held there are enduring horrible conditions at the ICE detention facility.

They are demanding their loved ones be released, chanting "free them all."

Delaney Hall has previously been the site of numerous demonstrations and protests.

"Live worms in their food"

Gabriela Soto said her Peruvian husband was taken into custody by ICE in February walking to buy diapers for their younger child.

"I am not going to stand around having innocent people in there," Soto said.

Their 4-year-old child said in Spanish she wants her father.

Soto said her husband Martin is crammed in a cell with a dozen other people.

CBS News New York spoke with him on the phone. He said he's just being fed beans and salad.

"On the past Sunday, they found worms, live worms, in their food," Soto said.

DHS touts treatment of detainees

"No lawbreakers in the history of human civilization have been treated better than illegal aliens in the United States," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said. "Three meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap and toiletries," along with "comprehensive medical care."

DHS said detainees can video chat or call family and attorneys.

"He's not a criminal. He's a good guy"

Liliana Ramos, an American citizen, is nine months pregnant. She says she and her Guatemalan husband had bad immigration attorneys before he was detained.

"He's not a criminal. He's a good guy," she said. "He just went to work on Sunday. We have 7-year-old boy. Nine months ago we bought a house. We need him," Ramos said.

Erica Ruales worries about her 18-year-old daughter, who suffers from anxiety and is being held at Delaney. Speaking through a translator, she said her daughter didn't get to finish high school or go to prom because she was being held.

Several detainees who spoke to members of the gathered crowd on a phone call said they were going on a hunger strike.