Man charged with driving under the influence in Harlem crash that killed delivery worker

A man was driving under the influence Thursday night when he struck two cyclists, killing one, the NYPD said.

Kevin Crosby, 49, has been charged with manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Surveillance video shows the car speeding on West 125th Street in Harlem just after 8 p.m. before hitting two cyclists near Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

The driver then hit two other vehicles with people inside, an unoccupied NYPD cruiser and a parked tractor-trailer.

The two cyclists were taken to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 28-year-old Darly Zacarias, of the Bronx. The other victim was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police said both cyclists were food delivery workers.

Three others who were inside the vehicles the driver struck were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Crosby was taken into custody at the scene.