Driver in deadly Chinatown crash arraigned on murder charges

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

The driver accused of hitting and killing a cyclist and pedestrian in Chinatown Saturday morning faced arraignment Tuesday. 

Autumn Donna Ascencio Romero, 23, faces a host of charges, including murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and leaving the scene. 

Romero was denied bail and will remain jailed. A grand jury will convene Thursday.   

chinatown-crash-jd-cell-3-hi-res-still.jpg
Two people were killed when a car struck a cyclist and a pedestrian in Manhattan's Chinatown on July 19, 2025, police said.  CBS News New York

Police say Romero was behind the wheel of a blue Chevrolet Malibu on Saturday at around 7:30 a.m. when it drove over the Manhattan Bridge at a high rate of speed and struck cyclist Kevin Scott Cruickshank, 55, and May Kwok, 63. Both were killed. The car also hit an empty NYPD van, and then flipped onto its passenger side before coming to rest back upright near Canal Street and Bowery, according to authorities. 

Prosecutors claim the passenger in the Malibu, Kennedy LeCraft, and Romero climbed out of the car, bloody. The two then allegedly tried to leave the scene, heading north on Broadway, but were arrested. 

Police say they recovered an open bottle of tequila in the passenger seat, and two 9mm pistols and ammo from the trunk of the car. 

Police say the Malibu was a rental that was supposed to be returned June 29, but wasn't. 

LeCraft, 22, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle. 

