2 killed in NYC's Chinatown when car hits cyclist, pedestrian

Two people were killed when a car struck pedestrians in Manhattan's Chinatown Saturday morning.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. at Canal Street and Broadway.

Police say a blue Chevy Malibu had been traveling westbound on the Manhattan Bridge. They say it was moving at a high rate of speed, and once in Manhattan struck a male cyclist and female pedestrian on the sidewalk, as well as an unoccupied NYPD van.

EMS rushed to the scene and declared both victims dead.

Video from the scene show a field of debris and the Chevy Malibu. The front end of the car is crumpled and its windshield shattered. The marked NYPD van can also be seen with significant damage to its rear.

The driver of the vehicle along with a passenger tried to take off, according to the NYPD, but witnesses pointed them out to police. Officers took them into custody.

The identity of the victims, and the suspects, have not yet been released.