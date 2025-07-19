Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in NYC's Chinatown when car hits cyclist, pedestrian

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger,
John Dias
John Dias
John Dias is a three-time Emmy Award-winning reporter for CBS News New York. He is known for his engaging storytelling and commitment to delivering impactful news coverage.
Read Full Bio
John Dias

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

Two people were killed when a car struck pedestrians in Manhattan's Chinatown Saturday morning. 

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. at Canal Street and Broadway.

Police say a blue Chevy Malibu had been traveling westbound on the Manhattan Bridge. They say it was moving at a high rate of speed, and once in Manhattan struck a male cyclist and female pedestrian on the sidewalk, as well as an unoccupied NYPD van. 

chinatown-crash-jd-cell-3-hi-res-still.jpg
Two people were killed when a car struck a cyclist and a pedestrian in Manhattan's Chinatown on July 19, 2025, police said.  CBS News New York

EMS rushed to the scene and declared both victims dead. 

Video from the scene show a field of debris and the Chevy Malibu. The front end of the car is crumpled and its windshield shattered. The marked NYPD van can also be seen with significant damage to its rear.  

The driver of the vehicle along with a passenger tried to take off, according to the NYPD, but witnesses pointed them out to police. Officers took them into custody. 

The identity of the victims, and the suspects, have not yet been released. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.