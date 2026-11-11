A construction project was happening next to the site of the Brooklyn building collapse. Here's what we know.

We are learning more about a construction project that was happening next to a building that collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

City zoning records show developers want to construct a nine-story building at 2625 Bedford Ave. According to the records, the developer was planning for 64 residential units on the construction lot, with a grocery store on the first floor.

"They have a plan approved for a three-story building, but they have current plans looking for a nine-story building, which has not yet been approved," DOB Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said.

It's not clear how much of the construction project had been completed when the neighboring building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. collapsed Wednesday. CBS News New York attempted to reach the architect for that project and the man listed in city records as the owner. We are waiting to hear back.

A building collapsed on Bedford Avenue between Newkirk and Flatbush avenues in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Nov. 11, 2026. CBS News New York

The New York City Department of Buildings issued a violation to a demolition contractor at the construction site back in April. Inspectors said an "entire building was demolished" at the address despite a city order to "stop all demolition work."

That violation is now listed as resolved, and the violation notice does not say why the city ordered a work stoppage in the first place.

The demolition contractor would not agree to an interview, but emailed CBS News New York blaming a "missing fire extinguisher" and "house keeping issues," and saying they only did the demolition months ago, not the digging that was happening Wednesday.

"We know that there was work going on. There were construction workers actively working when the collapse occurred," FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito said.

"The type of work they were conducting was excavation work on that job site, and so that what was they were working on today," Tigani said.

It's not clear if any of the construction had anything to do with the collapse, and the buildings department says it is still investigating.