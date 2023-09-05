Former New York state corrections officer sentenced to probation for impersonating a police officer

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- A former New York state corrections officer who pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer was sentenced Tuesday.

Prosecutors say David Olivari pulled over unsuspecting women by using flashing lights on his personal car. He also demanded they unlock and hand over their cellphones.

Police say in one case, he contacted a woman and asked her on a date.

Olivari was arrested in 2022.

After completing court-ordered counseling, he was sentenced to two years probation and no jail time.

"He's done all the counseling that he was required to do, and he's definitely bettering himself as a human being," defense attorney Michael Brown said. "He's extremely remorseful, and he's moving forward."

His attorney says Olivari is now working as a mechanic.