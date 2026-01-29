What we know about the man charged with ramming his car into Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn

We're learning more about Dan Sohail, the man charged with repeatedly ramming his car into Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn.

The crash is being considered a hate crime.

What happened at Chabad headquarters in NYC

It happened at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 28.

According to police, officers assigned to a detail outside the building heard "a commotion" near the building's main entrance.

When the officers responded, police said they saw a driver strike the rear door of the building, reverse his vehicle, then strike the door again. Video shows a Honda sedan repeatedly ramming into the wooden doors.

Dan Sohail is charged with repeatedly ramming his car into Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn on Jan. 28, 2026. Daniel David Yeroshalmi via Storyful

Police said the driver rammed into the building a total of five times before officers told him to get out of the car and placed him under arrest.

Sohail allegedly told officers his foot slipped because he was wearing "clunky boots" and he lost control of the car.

No explosive devices were found in the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

Sohail, 36, is facing multiple hate crime charges, including attempted assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and aggravated harassment.

What we know about Dan Sohail

Sohail has no criminal history in New York City, and CBS News New York has learned Sohail's last known address was in Carteret, New Jersey.

Video circulating online and verified by CBS News New York shows Sohail dancing and interacting with what appears to be yeshiva students at Chabad headquarters, and police confirm he had previously been to the synagogue. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the video was taken roughly 10 days prior to the crash.

Video verified by CBS News New York shows Dan Sohail dancing and interacting with what appears to be yeshiva students at Chabad headquarters in January 2026. Photo obtained by CBS News New York

Police sources said the car Sohail was driving at the time of the crash is registered in his name.

Sources tell CBS News New York he has a history of mental illness documented by his family.

Dan Sohail at N.J. Chabad houses

Sohail previously tried to get into Chabad houses in New Jersey, officials say.

According to authorities, back in November, Sohail was caught on camera outside the Chabad of South Brunswick.

Rabbi Mendy Carlebach, with Chabad of North and South Brunswick, said Sohail came by several times, once yelling outside, but he never got in.

Police say they responded on a welfare check, and Sohail told them he wanted to convert and was homeless.

Authorities say he was not arrested but instead recommended a mental health counselor.

A photo obtained by CBS News New York shows Sohail in front of the building in South Brunswick.

Dan Sohail was caught on camera outside the Chabad of South Brunswick in New Jersey in November 2025. Photo obtained by CBS News New York

Carlebach, who is also a South Brunswick police chaplain, saw the photo, realized it was from his area and immediately put his department in touch with the NYPD.

"I don't know why a person would repeatedly ram into such an iconic building," he said. "I thank God that no one was injured. It definitely is a wakeup call just for everyone to be very vigilant and know what's going on around you, your surroundings, and just be aware of who's coming and going."