CUNY students say they haven't been given a hearing after cheating scandal rocks medical program

CBS News New York investigation exposes cheating scandal at City University of New York

An exclusive CBS News New York investigation is exposing a cheating scandal at the City University of New York.

A unique program at the school has long been celebrated for helping local students become doctors, but investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi has uncovered questions about that legacy and how the program is run.

"My student, I completely believe, didn't cheat"

The Sophie Davis Biomedical Program at the CUNY School of Medicine trains local students to become doctors in seven years. Former graduate-turned-high school teacher Dean Saghafi has recruited many to his alma mater.

"Even though I didn't practice medicine, I became a musician and a high school teacher," Saghafi said. "I owe City College and the Sophie Davis Program everything."

One of his former students has been sidelined after being accused of cheating, Saghafi said. That student is not alone.

Six months later, however, there's been no proof, no hearing and no defense.

"My student, I completely believe, didn't cheat," Saghafi said.

The other student who has been caught up in the cheating controversy is also speaking out. CBS News New York spoke with both, who are maintaining their innocence, but didn't want to be identified since their cases are still open.

For purposes of this investigation, we will refer to them as Student 1 and Student 2.

"There's students who did cheat and never got caught"

"I am really scared of ... them coming for me for speaking up," Student 1 said.

Student 2, who is also accused of cheating, was asked if they did it.

"Absolutely not," Student 2 replied. "I wanted my moment to present the evidence and the proof ... demonstrating my innocence."

Emails accuse them of cheating in the "Organ Systems" undergraduate course.

"One of the deans said that they found a total of 17 people from my cohort, specifically, that were engaging in this behavior," Student 2 said.

Faculty notes "a list of students" who left the exam room early and then logged back into the test portal from a different device.

"They said that I submitted the exam from a different IP address," Student 1 said. "I don't think there's any technical evidence for what's going on."

"I know that there's students who did cheat and never got caught, and a lot of them were able to go to the white coat ceremony and celebrate, and I just feel robbed," Student 1 said.

The alleged cheating took place in January and February. The accusation came in April. For months, the accused students requested a hearing. Now, they'll finally get one. Just eight minutes after CBS News New York told CUNY our story would air Tuesday, the school set a date for the first of two hearings. The students were also provided evidence they'd requested.

In an email, CUNY said any suggestion that outside pressure influenced its decision is "completely false."

"A traumatizing experience"

"We're going to continue to produce the doctors that New York needs and that New Yorkers want to see," Dean Carmen Renée Green of CUNY School of Medicine said in July.

Green oversees the Sophie Davis Program, which is partially taxpayer funded. CBS News New York repeatedly requested an interview to discuss the scale and history of cheating. Her team declined, saying in the undergrad program "each allegation was thoroughly investigated," adding that "additional testing safeguards" have been implemented.

The following is the full statement issued by a CUNY spokesperson:

"The City College of New York is committed to the highest standards of ethics and academic integrity and take cheating and allegations of cheating very seriously. In line with the university's Academic Integrity Policy, each allegation was thoroughly investigated and as a result, additional testing safeguards have been implemented and the majority of the students involved have been disciplined. A few cases remain open pending a formal hearing requested by these students. Given privacy rules and the ongoing investigation, we can't comment further."

"It's been, like, such a traumatizing experience," Student 1 said.

"At a minimum ... due process is required"

As the semester slips away for the accused students, CBS News New York has confirmed that admitted cheaters were quickly offered a path back, which includes an ethics course and retaking the Organ Systems undergrad course.

"In most cases in medical schools, if you admit to cheating, the school will dismiss you," attorney Joseph Lento said. "It's not altogether consistent with what would typically take place."

Lento, who represents of the students who maintains their innocence, is preparing legal action.

"CUNY is a public institution, so at a minimum, like, due process is required," he said. "The court can force them to act in accordance with what is right."

Lento claims the school failed to provide oversight.

"In some instances, students may have been leaving within 15 minutes of the start of the exam," he said. "That absolutely should be a red flag."

"It's completely unconscionable to allow this to happen," Saghafi said.

The school stresses Sophie Davis is one of the most unique programs in the country. The students were about to finish their Bachelor of Science degrees and enter the medical portion of the program.

As for how pervasive the alleged cheating was, CBS News New York has obtained records that suggest repeated cheating. In one class alone, students attempted to cheat on exams more than 50 times over the course of three months.

CBS News New York will keep working to get answers.