Crown Heights leaders hold rally after teenager was shot at community center

Activists in Brooklyn hold rally after teen was shot at community center

Activists in Brooklyn hold rally after teen was shot at community center

Activists in Brooklyn hold rally after teen was shot at community center

NEW YORK -- Community leaders in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, rallied with an urgent plea Thursday after a teenager was shot at a community center.

Tuesday night, a 17-year-old was shot in the lobby of the Major Owens Health & Wellness Community Center after getting into an argument with a man. That teenager has been charged with possession of a weapon.

Community leaders insist the center is a safe space for much-needed resources.

Activists say there's been increased police presence in the area since the shooting, but that's not enough.

"While we appreciate the support, it is not their job alone to keep our community safe. It is our job primarily as parents," said Kirsten John Foy, president and CEO of Arc of Justice. "We are not going to allow fear, we are not going to allow emotion and passion to cloud good judgement."

Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting who's described as being in his 20s.