Cranford, N.J., community gathers to remember 2 teens killed in hit-and-run 1 year ago

It's been one year since two teens on a bike in Cranford, New Jersey, were fatally struck in a hit-and-run.

The community came out Tuesday night to remember Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, both 17 years old.

Police say Vincent Battiloro, who was also 17 at the time, intentionally struck the girls, who were riding on the same e-bike, then fled the scene. He was later arrested and charged with murder. Relatives and friends of the victims claimed Battiloro was stalking Niotis, but investigators have not confirmed those allegations.

This summer, it was determined he'll be tried as an adult.

"There's a 90-day period from the time in which the juvenile was waived to adult court and when they could seek an indictment, so that has to be within October," said Brent Bramnick, an attorney for the Niotis family.

The focus Tuesday night, though, was strictly about the best friends.

"A year ago, we all knew our life was taken from us. We miss our girls very much," Isabella Salas' mother said.

The mothers of both girls said they're grateful for the community's continued support.

"[Maria,] you had more friends than you could ever imagine you had," Maria Niotis's mother said.

"How kind they were. I would definitely say I am happy that I knew them," one community member said.

"Their memory can remind us, don't wait to say I love you," Carlos Cedeño, senior pastor of Christ Fellowship Church, said.

"The traditional saying in Greek ... translated [means] 'May their memory be eternal,'" Father Peter Delvizis from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church said.