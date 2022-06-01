Report says Omicron COVID variant killed older Americans at higher rates than Delta variant

NEW YORK - COVID boosters for older Americans may be more important than ever, according to a new report, as studies suggest the current COVID wave is much bigger than we realize.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration are pushing hard to promote boosters now that it appears even vaccinated seniors could be vulnerable to COVID.

Eighty-one-year-old Linda Hanhilammi tells CBS2's Dick Brennan she does whatever she can to keep safe from COVID.

"I think getting a vaccine is so important," she said. "Being double-boosted also gives me a feeling of protection."

The CDC is urging older Americans to be vigilant. This comes as a report from the New York Times says the winter wave of Omicron killed Americans 65 and older at much higher rates than the Delta variant did last year.

"While Omicron is not as severe as Delta ... what we saw is a big surge in deaths among older people," said Denis Nash, professor of epidemiology at CUNY School of Public Health.

That's despite high levels of vaccination among older people.

Nash says a booster is crucial over time.

"It could mean someone that got their second dose of vaccine nine months ago, and we know that that's really gonna leave people susceptible to a severe outcome if they're older in this new variant era," he said.

He also says this COVID surge is likely far larger than we've been led to believe.

The CUNY School of Public Researchers surveyed adults in New York City by phone and text and estimate in the two weeks at the end of April and beginning of May, some 1.5 million were infected with COVID while official numbers said only about 50,000 were.

"I'm not a mathematician, but that's something like..." Brennan said.

"Thirty times," Nash said.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

Nash says it could be that people are testing just at home or not testing at all.

There's also new information about the COVID treatment Paxlovid.

Researchers at Columbia University say people who took the drug could have a COVID rebound.

"If you take Paxlovid, you might get symptoms again," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "We haven't yet seen anybody who has returned with symptoms needing to go to the hospital, so generally a milder course."

The CDC says after a patient recovers, rebound has been reported to occur two to eight days later.