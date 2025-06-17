Man accused in violent attack on court officers inside Manhattan Criminal Court faces judge

The suspect accused in the violent attack on court officers at Manhattan Criminal Court faced a judge on Tuesday.

Jonathan Wohl, 37, has been charged with assault and attempted murder.

The latest on the investigation

Prosecutors say Wohl had no pending cases or a reason for visiting the courthouse and carried out what they call a calculated, brutal attack.

Court officers packed the courtroom steps away from the security checkpoint where several of their own were allegedly attacked on Monday morning. Dozens came face to face with handcuffed Wohl, who prosecutors say is seen on video charging at uniformed officers with a knife.

"The injuries from the defendant's attack would have almost certainly been worse, or even fatal, if not for the vests worn by the officers, and if not for the fact that the blade was curved," Assistant District Attorney Taylor Holland said.

According to prosecutors, Wohl entered the courthouse and calmly walked to metal detectors, but when the closest officer turned away, he took a knife out of his bag and struck that officer at least twice, cutting his face.

Wohl then allegedly charged at another officer, slashing his face and neck.

Others rushed in to help. In all, five officers were injured.

"We will not tolerate that in Manhattan"

Prosecutors say Wohl came into the courthouse with handwritten pages, one which reads, in part, "Give me liberty or give me death," and another includes various remarks about the court system or police.

He also allegedly has a history of interacting with court officers at Manhattan Criminal Court and for multiple other disruptive incidents.

"The defendant, we allege, as it appears, engaged in targeted activity focused on officers. We will not tolerate that in Manhattan," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

A defense attorney requested medical attention and protective custody for Wohl, which was granted.

He's being held and is expected back in court on Friday.

Stephen Mikos is president of the New York State Court Officers Association.

"This illustrates and highlights what court officers deal with on a daily basis, the dangers of keeping the judges, the employees, the public safe in our courthouses," Mikos said. "We continue to pray for the full recovery of our brother officers. They're all released and home getting better."