2 court officers slashed in Manhattan Criminal Courthouse lobby, police say

Two court officers were slashed Monday inside Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, police said.

The NYPD said one man was taken into custody. So far, there's no word on any charges against him.

Police said there was no dispute, the suspect just ran into the lobby and started charging the officers.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. Monday on the fourth floor of 100 Centre Street in Lower Manhattan.

Police said one court officer was slashed in the face, and the other was slashed in the neck. A third officer was also injured as the suspect ran into the main lobby.

All three are expected to survive their injuries.

Video from the courthouse showed fellow court officers lined up outside, as the injured officers were removed and transported into ambulances.

One witness on the scene described the lobby as an area where the public is screened before entering the building. He also described seeing blood on top of a desk and said he assumed there had been a fight.

"I've been coming here for over 20 years, I've never seen an incident of that nature toward the court officers," the attorney said. "It's very unlikely to see people try to come in with weapons, because there's magnetometers that would see them. But the overwhelming majority of what I see here are fights that happen between people in the hallway, the general public, usually that are connected in some way to the case.

"That's why the court staff is primarily here to maintain security and order. Assaults directly against them are rare," he added.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.