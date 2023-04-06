Watch CBS News
Local News

Corpse flower blooms at New York Botanical Garden

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Corpse flower blooms at New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx
Corpse flower blooms at New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx 00:28

NEW YORK -- The corpse flower at the New York Botanical Garden has bloomed for the first time in four years, but it won't last long. 

The bloom only lasts about 24 to 36 hours. 

The garden said the plant is already in the process of closing up again for another four or five years. 

The Amorphophallus Titanum Cam by New York Botanical Garden on YouTube

The flowering plant gets its name because it smells like rotten meat. 

For more information on the Botanical Garden's corpse flower, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.