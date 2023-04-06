Corpse flower blooms at New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The corpse flower at the New York Botanical Garden has bloomed for the first time in four years, but it won't last long.

The bloom only lasts about 24 to 36 hours.

The garden said the plant is already in the process of closing up again for another four or five years.

The flowering plant gets its name because it smells like rotten meat.

