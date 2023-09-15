Congressional Hispanic Caucus members tour Roosevelt Hotel asylum seeker shelter

NEW YORK -- Democratic members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Friday toured the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been housing asylum seekers.

Lawmakers say they wanted to see firsthand how city agencies were handling the situation so they can better advocate for federal solutions.

There were small clashes outside the Midtown hotel, where the city says about 850 families, or 3,000 asylum seekers, are staying.

"We love everyone, but we can't break the city's budget," one protester said.

One 24-year-old asylum seeker says she wants people to know they didn't arrive here on a plane; it was a long, hard journey that they weren't sure they'd survive. She says they're here to work to feed their families.

Victor says he wishes people would stop yelling at him; he too just wants to work but says they need work permits.

Related story: New York considering issuing its own work permits to asylum seekers

Democratic lawmakers from New York and other states, like Texas, California, New Jersey and Illinois, toured the facility, noting the conditions were fair.

"There is mental health services, health care services," Rep. Nydia M. Velazquez said.

They also spoke with asylum seekers inside.

"Children, families, people that want to work, people that are fleeing violence," Rep. Adriano Espaillat said.

It was very hard to hear at times with protesters drowning out lawmakers, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says there was a consensus on three things at the hotel Friday.

"Increased federal resources to cities and municipalities dealing with this issue," she said.

The second to allow for work authorizations.

"The faster folks can access the work they're asking for legally, the better we can solve this problem," Ocasio-Cortez said. "The third is the extension of temporary protected status for Venezuelans, who are the largest population arriving here."

"From the very beginning, there's been a lack of communication and a lack of collaboration," Congressman Jamaal Bowman said.

"We need to have everyone on board -- the White House, the state government and the city government," Velazquez said.

Officials say nearly 60,000 asylum seekers are currently in the city's care.

Friday, the city and federal government have come to an agreement on the use of Floy Bennett Field as an asylum seeker shelter.