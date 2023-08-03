Some asylum seekers outside Roosevelt Hotel sent to stay at church; others allowed inside temporarily

NEW YORK -- Dozens of asylum seekers who had been staying on the street outside the Roosevelt Hotel for days now have a place to stay, at least temporarily.

City officials say some of the asylum seekers who had been sleeping on the sidewalk outside the intake center have been sent to a church in Long Island City.

The rest are temporarily in the hotel's ballrooms or lobby.

Cleanup crews were outside the hotel Thursday to spray down the sidewalk.

"The only way we're going to avoid the line being formed in the future is if the federal government steps up and gives us places and resources to finally help us," said New York City Health and Hospitals senior vice president Dr. Ted Long.

Advocates threatened legal action if the city did not find places to house people.

An emergency conference on New York's Right To Shelter Law is scheduled for Friday in state Supreme Court.