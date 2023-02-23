New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer says New York's congestion pricing plan would rob Port Authority

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, one of the most vocal opponents of New York's congestion pricing plan, is highlighting what he calls the hidden costs.

Gottheimer said the plan to charge drivers entering Manhattan's central business district takes critically-needed money from the Port Authority.

"If the MTA and New York City get their way, there could be a billion-dollar hole in funding for critical projects across New Jersey and across the region," said Gottheimer.

The congressman said the Port Authority stands to lose $125 million per year from fewer drivers using the Hudson River crossings.

Lost revenue could impact the Port Authority capital projects including renovating the George Washington Bridge, replacing the Lincoln Tunnel helix and repairing local airport infrastructure, he said.

At a press conference Thursday, MTA Chair Janno Lieber was asked about the figures mentioned by Gottheimer.

"They're not in any MTA reports and I have no idea where they came from, and any of that kind of work is based on complex modeling. So I have no idea who would've performed that kind of work," Lieber said.