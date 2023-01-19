New York, New Jersey lawmakers teaming up in fight against congestion pricing

New York, New Jersey lawmakers set to speak out against congestion pricing

FORT LEE, N.J. -- Two lawmakers from different states and different parties are teaming up to pump the brakes on congestion pricing.

The MTA plans to implement a $23 tax on drivers in New York City's Central Business District below 60th Street. As the start date inches closer, leaders remain split on the financial impact this could have on residents.

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer and New York Congressman Mike Lawler are fighting back against the controversial measure, which the MTA says could start by the end of the year.

"We should reconsider the federal dollars that go to the MTA," Gottheimer previously told CBS2.

"Frankly, if they want federal funding and support, then they need to lift congestion pricing," Lawler said.

However, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to double down on the plan, most recently in her State of the State address last week.

"The MTA is the lifeblood of the New York City Metropolitan Region, and we'll continue to invest and ensure the MTA's long term fiscal health," she said. "We have to do that."

Her support is coming with pushback. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is standing in his opposition, saying he can't allow Garden State commuters to be double taxed.

"There aren't the new rail tunnels under the Hudson, the Port Authority Bus Terminal hasn't been renovated or rebuilt. All of that is finally progressing during our time, but it's not where it needs to be," he said in a recent interview. "We need to give commuters real alternatives, and right now they don't have them."

The city says it wants to reduce vehicular traffic and find new ways to pay for public transit. Supporters hope to discourage cars from clogging up Manhattan streets.

Gottheimer and Lawler are set to announce legislation on the issue at 10:45 a.m. in New Jersey. Their offices say the goal is to help residents save thousands of dollars in tolls.