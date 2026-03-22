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Mermaid Parade fundraiser nearing its goal to keep the Coney Island tradition alive

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A fundraiser to save the Mermaid Parade is nearing it's goal. 

The annual art parade is a summertime staple in Coney Island. This year, however, it's in jeopardy

Coney Island USA, the non-profit that runs the parade, is having financial trouble. In a social media post, Coney Island USA said it was facing "a serious financial crisis after a harsh winter and an exhausting fight to protect the neighborhood from a proposed casino development." 

Organizers said they might be forced to cancel the fun. So to save it, they set up an online fundraiser. Their goal was to raise $26,000. So far, they've raised nearly $24,000. 

"This isn't just a parade. It's artists, families, performers and a piece of New York culture that has made millions of people smile," organizers wrote. 

The parade is scheduled for June 20th and has been a tradition since 1983. It marks the official start of summer, and typically draws thousands to Surf Avenue or Luna Park for a front-row view. 

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