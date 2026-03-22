Mermaid Parade fundraiser nearing its goal to keep the Coney Island tradition alive

A fundraiser to save the Mermaid Parade is nearing it's goal.

The annual art parade is a summertime staple in Coney Island. This year, however, it's in jeopardy.

Coney Island USA, the non-profit that runs the parade, is having financial trouble. In a social media post, Coney Island USA said it was facing "a serious financial crisis after a harsh winter and an exhausting fight to protect the neighborhood from a proposed casino development."

Organizers said they might be forced to cancel the fun. So to save it, they set up an online fundraiser. Their goal was to raise $26,000. So far, they've raised nearly $24,000.

"This isn't just a parade. It's artists, families, performers and a piece of New York culture that has made millions of people smile," organizers wrote.

The parade is scheduled for June 20th and has been a tradition since 1983. It marks the official start of summer, and typically draws thousands to Surf Avenue or Luna Park for a front-row view.