Columbus Day Parade 2024 in NYC on Monday. Street closures, parade route and more
NEW YORK -- New York City's annual Columbus Day Parade returns to Manhattan on Monday, two days after the celebration marched through Brooklyn.
Tomorrow, many streets along the parade route will be closed. The parade marches through Midtown, up 5th Avenue from 42nd Street to 72nd.
Columbus Day Parade 2024 street closures
These streets will be closed at NYPD's discretion on parade day, according to the New York City Department of Transportation:
Formation:
- 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street
- 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street
Columbus Day Festival
In addition to the parade, there will also be street closures for the Columbus Day Festival on Monday.
Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place will be closed at NYPD's discretion for the event, DOT said.
Brooklyn's Columbus Day Parade
Brooklyn's Columbus Day Parade marched through Bensonhurst on Saturday. The parade has been a tradition in the borough for over 40 years.
Hundreds of people -- many proudly waving Italian flags -- marched up 18th Avenue, aka Cristoforo Colombo Boulevard, to Il Centro Community Center, New York City's first Italian-American cultural center.
Columbus Day is a celebration of Christopher Columbus, who was born in Italy and known to have discovered what's considered "the New World," modern-day North and South America.
"It's a celebration of the contributions of who we are. All of us. And every one of us should celebrate," said Jack Spatola, chairman of the Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn and executive chairman of the parade.
The Brooklyn parade has grown to represent more than Italian culture, including "Asian Americans ... Arabic, Irish, all different backgrounds. It's great," Spatola said.
The federal holiday has faced controversy recently over claims that Columbus exploited and abused indigenous people, so some states changed to name to Indigenous Peoples Day. It's still Columbus Day in New York.