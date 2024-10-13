Columbus Day Parade 2024 in NYC on Monday. Street closures, parade route and more

NEW YORK -- New York City's annual Columbus Day Parade returns to Manhattan on Monday, two days after the celebration marched through Brooklyn.

Tomorrow, many streets along the parade route will be closed. The parade marches through Midtown, up 5th Avenue from 42nd Street to 72nd.

Columbus Day Parade 2024 street closures

These streets will be closed at NYPD's discretion on parade day, according to the New York City Department of Transportation:

Formation:

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous:

51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street

Columbus Day Festival

In addition to the parade, there will also be street closures for the Columbus Day Festival on Monday.

Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place will be closed at NYPD's discretion for the event, DOT said.

Brooklyn's Columbus Day Parade

Brooklyn's Columbus Day Parade marched through Bensonhurst on Saturday. The parade has been a tradition in the borough for over 40 years.

Hundreds of people -- many proudly waving Italian flags -- marched up 18th Avenue, aka Cristoforo Colombo Boulevard, to Il Centro Community Center, New York City's first Italian-American cultural center.

Hundreds of people marched in Brooklyn's Columbus Day Parade in Bensonhurst, a tradition in the borough for over 40 years, on Oct. 12, 2024. CBS News New York

Columbus Day is a celebration of Christopher Columbus, who was born in Italy and known to have discovered what's considered "the New World," modern-day North and South America.

"It's a celebration of the contributions of who we are. All of us. And every one of us should celebrate," said Jack Spatola, chairman of the Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn and executive chairman of the parade.

The Brooklyn parade has grown to represent more than Italian culture, including "Asian Americans ... Arabic, Irish, all different backgrounds. It's great," Spatola said.

The federal holiday has faced controversy recently over claims that Columbus exploited and abused indigenous people, so some states changed to name to Indigenous Peoples Day. It's still Columbus Day in New York.

