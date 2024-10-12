Brooklyn's Columbus Day Parade marches through Bensonhurst

NEW YORK — Brooklyn's Columbus Day Parade marched its way through Bensonhurst on Saturday. The annual event has been a tradition for more than 40 years.

Italian flags were waved proudly, both from behind barricades and out of sports cars.

Hundreds marched up 18th Avenue, or Cristoforo Colombo Boulevard, to Il Centro Community Center, the city's first Italian-American cultural center.

Columbus Day Parade now celebrates many cultures, chairman says

Columbus Day celebrates Christopher Columbus, who was born in Italy and was known to discover what was considered "the New World," modern-day North and South America. The federal holiday has faced controversy in recent years over claims that indigenous people were exploited and abused by Columbus, so its name has been changed to Indigenous Peoples Day in some states. In New York, it's still considered Columbus Day.

"It's a celebration of the contributions of who we are. All of us. And every one of us should celebrate," said Jack Spatola, chairman of the Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn and executive chairman of the parade.

Spatola says it's more than just a day off from work and school.

"It's a day where people are supposed to basically dedicate themselves to support each other," he said.

In the parade's 42 years, it's grown to represent even more backgrounds than Italian culture alone.

"Forty-two years ago, it was mainly an Italian-American community, so there was a great deal of Italian Americans, but now there are Italian Americans, plus Asian Americans ... Arabic, Irish, all different backgrounds. It's great," Spatola said.

Brooklyn natives celebrate annual tradition

"It is a tradition since we were a kid. It brings a lot of family and old friends, even coming back that have left the borough, come back just for the celebration," Bensonhurst resident Maria Lattanzi said.

Bensonhurst resident Christina Tordesilla, who's half Italian, always makes sure to bring her kids. She sees the parade as a great unifier of cultures and beliefs.

"Everybody gets together and shares this moment together," she said.

This year, Columbus Day is officially celebrated on Oct. 14.