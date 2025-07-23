Columbia University to pay $200 million settlement to federal government over anti-discrimination investigations

Columbia University will pay a $200 million settlement to the federal government as part of an agreement to resolve investigations into alleged violations of anti-discrimination laws.

In a statement posted by Columbia's Office of President, the university says the settlement will be paid out over three years, along with an additional $21 million to settle investigations brought by the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Trump administration accused Columbia of failing to stop antisemitism on campus and has been withholding $400 million in federal grants from the school since early March.

The university says as part of the agreement, federal funding for research grants will be restored.

"While Columbia does not admit to wrongdoing with this resolution agreement, the institution's leaders have recognized, repeatedly, that Jewish students and faculty have experienced painful, unacceptable incidents, and that reform was and is needed," the statement said, in part.

The agreement also codifies changes Columbia announced back in March, including a ban on face masks or coverings intended to conceal an individual's identity, a policy regarding protesters showing university IDs, and the hiring of special safety officers.

"This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty. The settlement was carefully crafted to protect the values that define us and allow our essential research partnership with the federal government to get back on track. Importantly, it safeguards our independence, a critical condition for academic excellence and scholarly exploration, work that is vital to the public interest," Acting University President Claire Shipman said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon reacted to the settlement in a statement.

"Columbia's reforms are a roadmap for elite universities that wish to regain the confidence of the American public by renewing their commitment to truth-seeking, merit, and civil debate. I believe they will ripple across the higher education sector and change the course of campus culture for years to come. A sincere thank you to President Trump, members of the federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, and those at Columbia who negotiated over the last several months and made this deal a reality," she said, in part.

