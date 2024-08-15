After Minouche Shafik resigns, Columbia University students ask what's next

NEW YORK -- Columbia University students are reacting to President Minouche Shafik's decision to resign from the university Thursday, the first full day on campus after she stepped down.

Shafik's 13-month tenure as Columbia University's president was marred by controversy over her handling of pro-Palestinian protests during the spring semester.

"There's definitely a lot of relief"

Students waited in line Thursday to enter the Upper Manhattan campus, which just implemented a new ID requirement -- one of Shafik's final moves as president.

It came in response to reports of possible protests at colleges across the U.S. as the fall semester begins.

"There's definitely a lot of relief, but there's also curiosity about what's next," said Shaubhanjana Das, a Columbia grad student.

"I hope the school listens to students and ensures that there's a safe space for protesting on campus as well, as it is their right," said Shailee Shah, another Columbia grad student.

"Going to make that sense of insecurity become more real"

Students who support Israel said Shafik waited too long to crack down on pro-Palestinian protesters' encampments in the spring.

"To do this only two weeks before we return back to campus is only going to make that sense of insecurity become more real," said Aidan Hunter.

The group Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine posted on Instagram, "Any future president who does not pay heed to the Columbia student body's overwhelming demand for divestment will end exactly as President Shafik did."

New York governor wants to know campus safety plans

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state will ask all college presidents for details on their campus safety plans.

"I'm involved in this next week with a personal call from me to all of the university and college presidents across the state," Hochul said. "We want to know your safety plans."

Columbia University told CBS News New York that no one was available for an interview on campus safety plans.

Interim president led hospital through Boston Marathon bombing

Columbia's interim president Katrina Armstrong previously led Massachusetts General Hospital. Her first day on the job there coincided with the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Armstrong said the experience taught her to lead with empathy.