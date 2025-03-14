Columbia University says federal agents searched 2 residences, no arrests made

Columbia University says Department of Homeland Security agents carried out search warrants at two university residences late Thursday night.

The university's interim President, Katrina Armstrong, shared a statement with the school community, writing she was "heartbroken" by the search, adding no one was arrested or detained.

"I am writing heartbroken to inform you that we had federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in two University residences tonight," the statement began. "No one was arrested or detained. No items were removed, and no further action was taken."

Armstrong said the agents had two search warrants signed by a federal judge to enter non-public areas of the university and search two student rooms.

"The University has a clear protocol in place. Consistent with this protocol, our longstanding practice, and the practices of cities and institutions throughout the country, the University requires that law enforcement have a judicial warrant to enter non-public University areas, including residential University buildings," her statement continued. "Tonight, that threshold was met, and the University is obligated to comply with the law. Our University Public Safety was present at all times."

She added the school is committed to keeping students and faculty safe while upholding the law, and included information about additional counseling resources.

"I understand the immense stress our community is under," Armstrong wrote. "Despite the unprecedented challenges, Columbia University will remain a place where the pursuit of knowledge is cherished and fiercely protected, where the rule of law and due process is respected and never taken for granted, and where all members of our community are valued and able to thrive. These are the principles we uphold and that guide us every day."

Tensions high after ICE detains activist Mahmoud Khalil

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Columbia graduate and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil are now suing the federal government in hopes of obtaining his immediate release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

In a new legal filing Thursday, his attorneys raised disturbing allegations about his alleged treatment while in custody.

They say he was handcuffed and shackled as he was rushed from New York to Louisiana last weekend, making him feel "as though he was being kidnapped." They also say he was left to sleep in a bunker with no pillow and his request for a blanket was denied.

Earlier Thursday, protesters staged a sit-in inside the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, calling for Khalil's release. Police said 98 people were arrested for trespassing.

Last year's demonstrations at Columbia led to some protesters taking over a building on campus, Hamilton Hall. In a letter to students Thursday, the administration said it issued sanctions to the students who were involved "ranging from multi-year suspension, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions."